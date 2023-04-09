Home Business More kidnapped children brought back ++++ Ukrainian power supply withstands attacks
Business

More kidnapped children brought back ++++ Ukrainian power supply withstands attacks

by admin
More kidnapped children brought back ++++ Ukrainian power supply withstands attacks

US reticent on alleged Ukraine support plans

The US has expressed reluctance to release allegedly secret plans to support Ukraine. “We are aware of the reports of the social media posts and the Ministry of Defense is reviewing the matter,” ministry spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said on Friday. The alleged US documents, which are circulating on Twitter and Telegram, among others, are dated March 1 and classified as “Secret” or “Top Secret”. If they were genuine and leaked to the public, that would be a very unusual occurrence.

One of the papers states that 16,000 to 17,500 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Those close to the US government said, however, that the US assumed that the number was actually much higher – it was assumed that around 200,000 Russians were killed and wounded.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that the US Department of Defense is investigating how documents about plans to support Ukrainian forces ahead of the expected counter-offensive against Russia got onto the Internet platforms.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence service said in Kiev it was possible that the details in the posts were fabricated and that there was no leak. A preliminary analysis indicated that there were incorrect and distorted casualty figures and some of the information came from openly accessible sources.

A statement by the Ukrainian Presidential Office said that on Friday President Volodymyr Zelensky and high-ranking representatives of the security authorities discussed ways of preventing the disclosure of secret military information. Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak had previously said the reports looked like Russian disinformation intended to cast doubt on the counteroffensive.

You may also like

German Bundestag – Announcement of public contracts should...

Easter 2023, 4 billion holiday business. And the...

Study: Gap between suppliers and car manufacturers is...

Pnrr, Barelli (FI): “There is no possibility of...

Melissa Satta show (look for the AC Milan...

Overall expansion is increasing again: Southern federal states...

Pa, 3,000 hires are on the way. Lease:...

Stadler between politics, turnover and morality

Macron leaves and Xi surrounds Taiwan. Off to...

1999 Yuan Shenji was born! Redmi Note 12...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy