More pension, Maestro-Aus and e-prescription: That will change in July

Not because of the summer slump: some things will change for consumers in July. There is a small sensation. For the first time since the fall of the inner-German border, senior citizens receive the same amount of pension – regardless of which side of the wall they worked on.

For the first time, pensions in East and West are the same

As every year in July, pensions are raised in East and West. In percentage terms, it should be the last time that the adjustment will be different. In the federal states of the former East, payments for old-age, disability and other statutory pensions will increase by 5.86 percent. In the West it is 4.39 percent. From next year there will only be one number, one year earlier than previously planned.

In addition, the Deutsche Rentenversicherung has come up with a small but interesting digitization step. From July, all insured persons should be able to see online what the current pension status looks like and how much money future pensioners would receive.

Nursing care fund rate will be raised

Another change in the social area is in long-term care insurance. It will be more expensive for childless people and a little cheaper for families. This change can be understood as a small counterbalance to the spouse splitting that has been criticized for years.

The contribution rate for long-term care insurance will be raised from 3.05 percent to 3.40 percent. However, the employer pays a maximum of 1.7 percent of this contribution. Those who have children will also be relieved – by 0.25 percent per child. However, this also means that the proportion of childless people increases again by 0.6 percent to 4.0 percent.