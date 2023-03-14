Listen to the audio version of the article

It was Volkswagen’s first electric model to debut on the market, based on the modular Meb platform specifically for battery-powered cars. Now for the ID.3, less than three years after its launch, the time has come for a touch-up, albeit a slight one, introducing aesthetic and technological innovations, a necessary (and successful) intervention to give more personality to a car criticized by some on this point .

The front, for example, offers a new bumper with a larger central air intake and two others to improve the air flow to the front wheels. Aesthetic innovations also for the bonnet, devoid of the questionable black band under the windshield.

The lights have also been revised: the design of the brake lights create an X shape and there are also dynamic direction indicators. No difference in terms of dimensions: the ID.3 model year 2023 still measures 426 cm in length, 180 cm in width and 156 cm in height, with a wheelbase of 277 cm. The only difference relates to the height: now the ID.3 is in fact 6 mm lower.

Moving on to the cockpit, the quality of the materials has been improved based on the feedback from the ID.3 owners with soft-touch elements, more pleasant to the touch, as well as new door panels with larger armrests. The rest of the cabin is unchanged except for the new central air vents with ID.3 lettering.

The small 5.3-inch digital instrument panel does not change, as does the multimedia system which uses a large 12-inch touch display. To these is added an augmented reality head-up display for more dynamic navigation. There is a long list of driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, Travel Assist with automated lane change and Park Assist Plus capable of reproducing the most frequent manoeuvres. There is no technical news. The powertrain is offered in two versions, Pro and Pro S referring to two battery sizes: 58 kWh and 77 kWh. The first offers a range of up to 426 km, while the other allows you to travel up to 546 km. The accumulator feeds the electric unit which develops 204 HP and 310 Nm of torque, for 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds for the 58 kWh or 7.9 seconds for the Pro S, with a top speed of 160 km/h. For recharging, the ID.3 Pro can go from 5 to 80% in 35 minutes with a 120 kW fast charger. On the Pro S, the charging capacity of up to 170 kW can guarantee 80% charge in 30 minutes.