Listen to the audio version of the article

Volumes are once again almost at a standstill but the price effect continues to push the revenues of manufacturing companies. On an annual basis, looking at the data for November, it is in fact the 21st consecutive month of double-digit progress (+11.5%) but the signs of a slowdown are starting to consolidate. From the jump of almost 23 points in August, it has progressively fallen to less “stretched” values: in fact, only in February 2021 can we find a less robust annual growth than the current one.

Istat estimates that the turnover of industry, net of seasonal factors, will increase by 0.9% in quarterly terms, recording a positive trend on both markets (+0.6% on the domestic market and +1.3% on the abroad).

In the September-November 2022 quarter, the overall index grew by 0.8% compared to the previous quarter (+0.4% on the domestic market and +1.7% on the foreign market).

With reference to the main groupings of industries, in November the seasonally adjusted turnover indices show a cyclical increase for capital goods (+2.7%) and for consumer goods (+1.5%), while they record a drop on an month for energy (-1.8%) and intermediate goods (-0.5%).

Looking at the annual performance and taking into account the calendar effects, the total turnover grows in tendential terms by 11.5%, with increases of 10.1% on the domestic market and 14.3% on the foreign market.