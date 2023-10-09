More shoplifting – other products are also stolen

The number of shopliftings is currently increasing, and due to inflation, thieves are suddenly focusing on new products. picture alliance / Zoonar | Robert Kneschke

The number of shoplifters is increasing in the USA, Great Britain and Germany – some people attribute this to inflation.

The increase in Germany is a return to normality after numbers fell during the pandemic, says an expert from the EHI Retail Institute.

However, inflation has an influence on which products are stolen. Basic foods are now more likely to be affected.

Prices are rising and rising – in addition to gas and electricity, many foods are also affected by heavy surcharges. But does high inflation also lead to more shoplifting?

Read too

First of all, today’s inflation data: According to economists, the inflation rate fell to less than 5 percent in September

The number of shopliftings is increasing

According to British and American retail associations, the number of shoplifting cases has skyrocketed, reports “Deutsche Welle”. In the discussion, a connection is repeatedly made with the high cost of living. In Germany, too, the number of shopliftings has increased enormously compared to the previous year, Frank Horst from the EHI Retail Institute told DW. Reported shoplifting has increased by 30 percent, as a study by the EHI Retail Institute this summer shows.

More thefts due to inflation?

However, Frank Horst does not believe that inflation is a reason for the increase. There was an artificial decline during the pandemic because many shops weren’t even open, he told DW. He interprets the increase as follows: “What sounds dramatic at first is actually just a return to normality.” If inflation did have an effect, it would be reflected in the surveys next year, writes “DW”. .

Read too

More than one in three Germans report physical symptoms such as headaches due to money worries

New products come into focus

Horst told DW that there is evidence that inflation in Germany influences shoplifting behavior. There is a change in theft behavior – products that were not previously the focus of attention are increasingly being stolen.

Inflation would mean that people would not generally steal more, but would steal differently. The new target is staple foods such as cheese, meat and sausage. “You can assume that this also has something to do with inflation and the price increases for these products. So more people are stealing these products instead of buying them.”

dead

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

