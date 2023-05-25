More solar than oil: The deceptive success of renewables

EFor the first time, more capital is flowing into green energy than into the production of coal, oil and gas. A new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) confirms the trend in this direction: While investments in climate-damaging fossil fuels have increased by 15 percent since 2021, eco-investments have even increased by 24 percent. WELT explains the exact reasons behind the green investment boom – and why the eco trend is helping environmental protection less than hoped.