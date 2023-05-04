More storm on US banks: PacWest is looking for a buyer and collapses on the stock market

Listen to the audio version of the article

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did not have time, Wednesday evening, to say that “the banking system is solid and resilient”, that a new potential crisis was already breaking out: on Wednesday evening PacWest, a banking institution in Los Angeles, was collapsed again on Wall Street, losing 50% in the post-exchange period. Reason: the institute, already under special surveillance of the market so much that it has lost 74% on the stock market since the beginning of March, has announced that it is working on “strategic options”. That is, it is looking for a buyer for its assets. Translated: he is looking for a savior. And for this he is already working with his advisors.

The previous

As First Republic Bank also looked for a buyer before falling, the market greeted the news with some apprehension. Also because the rescue of First Republic Bank itself has created a precedent that worries many observers: JP Morgan took over the bank in crisis following an auction organized by the Fdic (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation), obtaining many advantages. You will receive 80% loss coverage on commercial loans for 5 years and on residential loans for 7 years. It will also receive a 50 billion dollar loan from the Fdic.

Faced with this precedent, many on the market are wondering who can ever acquire a bank in crisis, as PacWest could be today: following the example of JP Morgan, it would in fact be enough to wait for its collapse to take it with guarantees and loans.

PacWest Reassurances

That’s why the news that PacWest is looking for buyers sounded negative to the market. The Los Angeles institute immediately specified that it has a “solid” liquidity situation and does not have a strong outflow of deposits from the rescue of First Republic. Indeed, since the end of March – he assured – it has recorded a growth in deposits to 28 billion on May 2nd. But the market looks at it with suspicion. The bank also assured that “it has recently been approached by various potential partners and investors” and that “negotiations are underway”. The hope is that the sales will finish and that the bank can make its restructuring journey without problems.