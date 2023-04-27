More strikes? The absurd tariff theater at Deutsche Bahn

Et is a bizarre situation that has taken place in Fulda, Hesse, over the past few days: the railway and transport union (EVG) and Deutsche Bahn (DB) were supposed to be negotiating here to defuse the smoldering wage conflict. After the second warning strike last week, the third round of negotiations is now pending, but negotiations have still not taken place, at least not formally.

Deutsche Bahn submitted an improved offer, which included the payment of one-time inflation compensation premiums of 2850 euros and a salary increase of eight to ten percent in two steps from next year. However, the EVG immediately rejected this offer as “non-negotiable”.

Nevertheless, the trade unionists stayed in Fulda and, according to their own statements, even extended their hotel bookings in order to be able to negotiate until the end of the week, at least in theory. But that didn’t happen: instead of submitting a new offer, the Deutsche Bahn negotiators left.

Now both sides blame themselves for the muddled situation: Deutsche Bahn says you have to negotiate before you can come to a conclusion. But the union doesn’t even want to start negotiations, you’re still sitting opposite a 50-strong commission instead of negotiating in small groups.

The EVG, in turn, only describes this as a “tariff slapstick”. The trade union, on the other hand, criticizes the fact that the railways have only responded to a fraction of the demands made in their previous offers, and that DB has to reject these demands at least formally before negotiations can begin.

For outsiders it is a hardly understandable tariff theater that is being performed. One of the sticking points for the union, why people are still talking about a non-negotiable offer, is the question of the minimum wage.

There are still some professional groups at the state-owned company that, according to the applicable tariff tables, would actually earn less than the statutory minimum wage. Since this is not allowed, the railway tops up the hourly wage with an allowance to the statutory minimum wage.

One of the central issues is now which value is used as the starting point for the salary increases: the EVG demands that the percentage increase be added to the existing minimum wage, but the railway wants to use the lower table salary without a surcharge as a basis. A large part of the increase would then be used up to even reach the statutory minimum wage.

The argument is about the railway employees, who already earn the worst anyway. For these professions, which include cleaners on trains, for example, the apparent detail of the negotiations is crucial.

According to the table, some of them currently only earn 10.45 euros, which is then increased to a minimum wage of 12 euros. If you were to increase 10.45 euros by the 10 percent offered, you would not even get the twelve euros required to meet the minimum wage.

Deutsche Bahn offers to introduce a company minimum wage of 13 euros, but the EVG believes that the statutory minimum wage will soon rise to 13 euros, so the employees concerned would not benefit from the wage dispute at all, but would only get the minimum that they are legally entitled to anyway.

Deutsche Bahn, on the other hand, argues that even the lowest wage groups would get more than 16 euros an hour if the union’s ideas were accepted. This not only has consequences for competitiveness, but also ensures that the entire salary structure continues to shift upwards.

Actually, this dispute is about a comparatively small group of less than 3,000 people, overall, the EVG is negotiating the wages of around 180,000 employees at Deutsche Bahn alone. But the situation seems extreme.

EVG negotiator Cosima Ingenschay spoke of “impudence” that the railways are not moving on the minimum wage issue. “It’s an affront, it doesn’t cost much and those affected can use it particularly well,” she said. Her colleague Kristian Loroch accused the management of Deutsche Bahn of abusing the escalating wage conflict to “cover up the failure at the top of the group”.

The next strike is already threatening in early May

Even if the parties finally started negotiations, they would still be far apart. According to DB HR Director Martin Seiler, the EVG’s demands corresponded to a total volume of around 2.5 billion euros, the offer now submitted amounts to less than 1.3 billion euros. Accordingly, the signs are still pointing to strikes on the railways.

“Of course there will be warning strikes if there is no negotiable offer in the next few days,” said Ingenschay. They would then probably be “a bit more massive”. Ingenschay left it open whether the next strike should take place in the coming days, for example on May 2nd, as the employer suspected. A strike strategy will now be considered. “The colleagues are now expecting a tough reaction,” said Loroch.

