Il chief economist of the European Central Bank, Philip Lane, points to what he believes may be governments’ best recipe to support the most vulnerable population in the face of the record rise in inflation. “For both macroeconomic and equity reasons, states should support the income and consumption of households and businesses that suffer the most,” Philip Lane said in an interview with the Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

“The big question is whether some of this support should not be financed through tax hikes for the better off,” argues Lane, who continues: “This may be a increased taxes for the highest incomes or for industries and companies that are highly profitable despite the energy shock“.

The economist believes that raising taxes would be preferable to spending over budget. “If you support the needy and finance them through higher taxes, it is less inflationary than widening deficits.”