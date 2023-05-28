Home » More than 1 Italian out of 4 blames the region. Emilia, not just climate change
More than 1 Italian out of 4 blames the region. Emilia, not just climate change

Meloni lengthens on Schlein. Between the parties… The data

More than one Italian out of four, 27.3%, believes that the responsibility for the disastrous consequences of the floods in Emilia Romagna lies with the left-wing administrations which have always governed the region. This is what emerges from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it and Robert Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. 72.7% of the sample blame climate change.

Leap by Giorgia Meloni in the direct challenge with Elly Schlein. The premier rises to 60.3% while the secretary of the Democratic Party drops to 39.7%. Among the parties, the Brothers of Italy rises while both the Lega and Forza Italia go down. The Democratic Party slips below 20%, the 5 Star Movement rises.

