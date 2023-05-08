More than 10,000 onlookers have watched 75 suites of Wanliu Academy put on the shelves for mortgage auction-Minnan Net

Do you still remember the popular Wanliu community because of a video of a teenager playing basketball at the beginning of this year?

On Jingdong Auction, Beijing Hehua Hengrui Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.’s non-performing debt transfer project recently listed is attracting investment. Because the collateral is the residence, commercial service room and parking space of Beijing Wanliu Academy, it has attracted high attention. A total of 75 luxury houses in Wanliu Academy are unsold houses in the collateral.

As of press time, there are a total of 21 interested parties in this debt transfer project, and more than 10,000 onlookers.

According to the details of the announcement, the subject of the above-mentioned non-performing debt transfer project is the Beijing Branch of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd., which disposes of the non-performing debt of Beijing Hehua Hengrui Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. As of January 31, 2023, the amount of claims is 4.695 billion yuan, of which the principal of claims is 3.75 billion yuan. Sinobo Group Co., Ltd. is the joint debtor. Wanliu Academy Community is the only real estate developed and sold under the name of the main debtor, Beijing Hehua Hengrui Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., which belongs to existing house sales, and the sold real estate has been normally handed over and occupied.

It is worth noting that in the details of the announcement, the building numbers, unit numbers and room numbers of the 75 residential units listed for transfer in Wanliu Academy Community have been listed in detail, and the status of the housing sources is “unsold”.

According to Tianyancha information, Beijing Hehua Hengrui Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. used to be called Beijing Hehua Hengrui Investment Management Co., Ltd., which was established in 2009. Zhongxin Jingwei reported that on April 22, 2019, Sinobo Group, Sinobo Land, etc. withdrew from the ranks of shareholders of Beijing Hehua Hengrui Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., and China Jingu International Trust Co., Ltd. became the sole shareholder. Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. holds 93.75% of the shares.

According to Sino-Singapore Jingwei, the land where Wanliu Academy is located was acquired by Sinobo Land in July 2012, with a total price of 2.63 billion yuan and a floor price of 44,200 yuan/㎡. After acquiring the land, Sinobo Land built Wanliu Academy into a luxury housing project, which entered the market in January 2015.

According to the information released on the official website of Sinobo Group in 2015, as of December 23 of that year, a total of 42 suites were sold in the Wanliu Academy project, each with an average price of more than 100,000 yuan/㎡, making it the only transaction price in Beijing at that time. Projects above 100,000 yuan/㎡.

Xiaoxiang Morning News reporter Niu Rui comprehensive report

Original title: Wanliu Academy’s 75 luxury houses will be disposed of as collateral

