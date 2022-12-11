Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-08 13:29:28 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Entering December, the pace of A-share listed companies issuing GDRs to go public in Europe has accelerated. On the evening of December 6, Huayou Cobalt, Yongtai Technology, and Yangjie Technology respectively issued announcements saying that the relevant GDR applications had been accepted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Judging from the queuing situation, 90% of the companies set the GDR listing place in Switzerland. The reporter combed and found that as of now, as many as 29 A-share listed companies have issued GDRs to go public in Europe, of which 26 have set their listing destinations on the Swiss Exchange, accounting for nearly 90%.

More than 20 A-share listed companies listed on Swiss Exchange GDR