Home Business More than 20 A-share listed companies listed on Swiss Exchange GDR
Business

More than 20 A-share listed companies listed on Swiss Exchange GDR

by admin
More than 20 A-share listed companies listed on Swiss Exchange GDR

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-08 13:29:28

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Entering December, the pace of A-share listed companies issuing GDRs to go public in Europe has accelerated. On the evening of December 6, Huayou Cobalt, Yongtai Technology, and Yangjie Technology respectively issued announcements saying that the relevant GDR applications had been accepted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Judging from the queuing situation, 90% of the companies set the GDR listing place in Switzerland. The reporter combed and found that as of now, as many as 29 A-share listed companies have issued GDRs to go public in Europe, of which 26 have set their listing destinations on the Swiss Exchange, accounting for nearly 90%.

More than 20 A-share listed companies listed on Swiss Exchange GDR

Entering December, the pace of A-share listed companies issuing GDRs to go public in Europe has accelerated. On the evening of December 6, Huayou Cobalt, Yongtai Technology, and Yangjie Technology respectively issued announcements saying that the relevant GDR applications had been accepted by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Judging from the queuing situation, 90% of the companies set the GDR listing place in Switzerland. The reporter combed and found that as of now, as many as 29 A-share listed companies have issued GDRs to go public in Europe, of which 26 have set their listing destinations on the Swiss Exchange, accounting for nearly 90%.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Deepening the interconnection of capital markets in China and Europe, Guoxuan Hi-Tech and Shanshan Co., Ltd. have successively planned to go public in Switzerland_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

The good news stimulates the state-owned stocks headed...

Xinhu Zhongbao: The controlling shareholder intends to transfer...

Maneuver, the 450 amendments reported: all times and...

Getir takes Gorillas: a new European home delivery...

Nervous stock markets, all the spotlights on the...

The latest storytelling challenge against customer indifference

Maneuver, Berlusconi gives up: “Increase in minimum pensions...

Bankitalia, Visco’s defense: “It doesn’t depend on the...

L Catterton (Lvmh) sells Pinarello super bikes

Bank of Italy, focus on small companies. Stalemate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy