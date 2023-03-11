More than 30 auto brands are fighting price wars!Will BYD follow up the official response?

Today, BYD officially announced that the two main models of BYD Ocean Network, Song PLUS New Energy and Seal, will launch special limited-time marketing activities from March 10 to March 31, 2023.For the Song PLUS car series, you can enjoy a deduction of 88 yuan for the purchase price of 6,888 yuan, and for the order of the Seal, you can enjoy a deduction of 88 yuan for the purchase price of 8,888 yuan.

Later, BYD announced that the BYD Song Pro DM-i model will also join this limited-time marketing event, and you can enjoy 88 yuan to deduct 6,888 yuan for the purchase of the car. The event time is the same, from March 10 to March 31 .

In response to this, the relevant staff of BYD replied that the promotional activities will help the growth of short-term orders. Regarding whether it will join the price war,The staff member believes that BYD will make strategic considerations based on its own situation.

Recently, Dongfeng Group’s big car price cuts in Hubei seem to have triggered a butterfly effect. Incomplete statistics show that,More than 30 auto brands have participated in this price war, and some models even have a discount of more than 100,000 yuan.

However, unlike other car companies, BYD currently has sufficient orders, and even many models are in short supply. Therefore, BYD’s demand for price cuts is not as urgent as other models.