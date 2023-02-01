More than 40% of more than 2,000 listed companies have good results

The net profit growth of more than 20 Hunan enterprises may exceed 100%

Changsha Evening News, January 31 (all-media reporter Shu Yuanzhen) With the end of January, a total of more than 2,000 A-share listed companies have disclosed their 2022 annual performance forecasts, of which the proportion of pre-happy news exceeds 44%. 22 listed companies including PetroChina, CNOOC, China Shenhua, and Kweichow Moutai are expected to achieve a lower limit of net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies of more than 10 billion yuan in 2022. The data shows that 74 listed Hunan enterprises have also disclosed relevant performance forecast data, of which 41 are expected to have different degrees of growth in net profit compared with the same period last year.

Over 900 performance previews

As of press time, more than 2,000 A-share listed companies have disclosed their 2022 annual performance forecast data, of which more than 900 have good performance forecasts, accounting for more than 44%, including losses, continued profits, and forecast increases.

Specifically, if excluding the loss of net profit, among the listed companies that have issued performance forecasts, nearly 260 listed companies expect that the lower limit of net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies will exceed 100% in 2022, Ningbo Fubon, Rongjie 11 listed companies including Shares, Jiu’an Medical, and Electronic City are expected to achieve a year-on-year growth rate of more than 1,000% in net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in 2022. Among them, Ningbo Fubon predicts that the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies for the whole year of 2022 will be 185.5 million to 221.5 million yuan, an increase of 5125% to 6139% year-on-year, and a year-on-year increase of 181.95 million yuan to 217.95 million yuan.

From the perspective of profitability, more than 800 listed companies expect the lower limit of net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies to exceed 100 million yuan in 2022, and about 190 companies are expected to exceed 1 billion yuan. PetroChina, CNOOC, China Shenhua, Kweichow Moutai and other 22 listed companies are expected to achieve a lower limit of net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies of more than 10 billion yuan in 2022. Among them, PetroChina is expected to realize a net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies of 145 billion to 155 billion yuan in 2022. Yuan, an increase of 57% to 68% year-on-year, and an increase of 52.8 billion to 62.8 billion year-on-year.

The reporter sorted out and found that 74 listed Hunan enterprises also disclosed the 2022 annual performance forecast data. Among them, Yujing Co., Ltd. turned losses into profits year-on-year. It is estimated that the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies for the whole year of 2022 will be 90 million to 110 million yuan, an increase of 1430.22% to 1725.82% year-on-year. The largest listed Hunan enterprises. According to the company, during the reporting period, the company’s equipment orders increased significantly, and its operating income and net profit achieved substantial growth compared with the same period of the previous year. Performance has a certain positive impact.

In addition, there are 21 listed Hunan enterprises such as Taijia, Corun, and Xiangjia, whose net profit growth limit exceeds 100%, and 13 companies including Xiangtan Electrochemical, Youkeshu, Huibopu, and Zhongbing Hongjian. The upper limit of net profit growth of listed Hunan enterprises exceeds 50%. However, there are also 33 listed Hunan enterprises whose net profit is expected to decline compared with the same period of the previous year. Longping Hi-Tech, Jingui Silver, Hunan Post Technology, Huazi Technology, etc. have seen a larger decline, and their net profit has dropped or exceeded 1000% compared with the same period of the previous year.