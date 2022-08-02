



Original title: More than 40% of the top 100 real estate companies’ July sales performance was higher than the monthly average in the first half of the year

According to data released by the Crane Research Center on August 1, the sales volume of the top 100 real estate companies in July fell by 28.6% month-on-month, which was basically the same as the average level of about 30% in previous years; a year-on-year decrease of 39.7%, a slight decrease. narrow. Compared with the monthly average in the first half of this year, the sales performance of more than 400 top 100 real estate companies in July was higher than the monthly average in the first half of the year, and 23 of them increased by more than 30% compared with the monthly average in the first half of the year.

In June, large-scale real estate companies actively promoted sales and marketing, and sprinted their mid-year performance. Market supply and demand increased, and transactions gradually recovered. Entering July, the real estate market and corporate sales were relatively stable compared to the first half of the year. According to statistics from the CRIC Research Center, in July 2022, the top 100 real estate companies achieved a monthly sales volume of 523.14 billion yuan, slightly higher than the monthly average in the first half of the year, down 28.6% month-on-month and 39.7% year-on-year. The cumulative sales volume of the top 100 real estate companies in the first seven months of this year was 3,579.55 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 49%.

Specifically, if the trading amount is calculated, in the first seven months of this year, Country Garden, Vanke,Poly DevelopmentChina Overseas Properties, Greentown China, China Resources Land,China Merchants ShekouSunac China,Gemdale Group, Longfor Group ranks top ten in the industry. Among them, the sales volume of Country Garden, Vanke and Poly Development was 271.22 billion yuan, 244.09 billion yuan and 221.32 billion yuan respectively. Compared with the list in June, there are still 9 real estate companies with sales volume reaching 100 billion yuan.

The data also shows that in July, nearly 80% of the top 100 real estate companies saw their sales performance drop month-on-month, and nearly 60% of the top 100 real estate companies’ sales performance was lower than the monthly average in the first half of the year. At the same time, there are also some large-scale real estate enterprises whose projects are relatively well removed and their monthly sales performance is outstanding, such as CIFI Group, Logan Group,Sunshine CityPower Construction, Helenbergh and other companies’ sales increased by more than 20% month-on-month.

At the city level, the transaction area of ​​the 30 cities monitored by the Kerui Research Center decreased by 16% month-on-month and 33% year-on-year in July. Among them, the transactions in first-tier cities rose steadily, with year-on-year and month-on-month growth of 4% and 7% respectively. Transactions in 26 second- and third-tier cities fell by 20% month-on-month and 38% year-on-year.

Lin Bo, general manager of Crane Research Center, said that the real estate market is expected to bottom out and stabilize. With the reduction of the base in the same period last year, the year-on-year decline in transactions may be narrowed.

“At present, stimulating residents’ willingness to buy a house is still an important driving force for the recovery of sales, especially the vitality of increasing rigid and improving housing demand. Driven by preferential policies such as reducing the down payment ratio and settlement conditions, residential sales may be expected to improve.” Cai Hongfei, an analyst at Zhongda Securities, said.

Tianfeng SecuritiesIt is believed that the investment logic of the real estate industry is optimistic about switching from “old three highs” to “new three highs”, that is, from “high debt, high leverage, high turnover” to “high energy level, high credit, high quality”, with better credit qualifications State-owned enterprises and central enterprises with resource reserves are expected to take the lead in benefiting from the industry recovery in the second half of the year.

