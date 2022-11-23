“5G+Industrial Internet” development enters the fast lane

Smart helmets, remote driving, 5G fully connected factories… At the 2022 China 5G + Industrial Internet Conference held recently, various “black technology” products and innovative application achievements were unveiled, allowing people to experience the new generation of information and communication technologies such as 5G. New changes brought about by production and life.

What is the current development status of my country’s “5G+Industrial Internet”? How should we further promote the innovation and development of “5G+Industrial Internet” in the future?

More than 4000 projects under construction

From cities to villages, from islands to Gobi, from mines to Mount Everest… In the past three years of 5G commercial use, my country has accelerated the construction of 5G networks. March”.

Not only is 5G construction steadily advancing, at present, the scale of my country’s industrial Internet industry has broken through the trillion mark, and more than 150 industrial Internet platforms with certain regional and industry influence have been built, and the number of industrial equipment connections is nearly 80 million (sets). The integration of 5G and the industrial Internet will accelerate the construction of a digital China and a smart society, accelerate my country’s new industrialization process, and inject new momentum into my country’s economic development.

The reporter learned from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that my country’s “5G+Industrial Internet” innovation development has entered the fast lane, and the world‘s largest and technologically leading 5G independent networking network has been built. The total number of 5G base stations has reached 2.25 million, and the number of users has exceeded 520 million. A large number of pillar industries of the national economy, such as aircraft, ships, automobiles, electronics, and mining, have carried out the innovative practice of “5G + Industrial Internet”. There are more than 4,000 projects under construction across the country, and a number of high-level 5G fully connected factory benchmarks have been cultivated. The accelerated promotion of 5G to various industries and fields such as medical care, transportation, and education will lead to the maturity of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and 8K display, and the vigorous development of new formats such as the Internet of Vehicles.

The “2022 China “5G + Industrial Internet” Development Effectiveness Evaluation Report” released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology shows that more than 4,000 “5G + Industrial Internet” projects across the country have covered 41 major categories of the national economy. Among the 5G fully connected factory seed projects, the industrial More than half of the projects have a 5G connection rate of equipment exceeding 60%, and the breadth and depth of 5G technology and industrial integration continue to expand.

Zhang Yunming, deputy minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that the innovative development of “5G+Industrial Internet” has not only promoted the quality improvement, cost reduction, efficiency increase, green and safe development of enterprises, but also opened up a new path for the upgrading of traditional industrial technologies, accelerating the development of human resources. The popularization of new production methods that fully connect equipment, machines, and objects has become an important support for promoting the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry.

There are a wide range of application scenarios

“This instrument can detect abnormal noises and gas leaks beyond the range of the human ear, and present them on the display in the form of images, so that the location of gas leaks in the equipment becomes clear at a glance.” At the 2022 China 5G+ Industrial Internet Achievements Exhibition, HKUST News The acoustic imager exhibited by Fei attracted many spectators.

Liu Qingfeng, chairman of HKUST Xunfei, said that in the future, it will rely on platforms such as the Intelligent Voice National Manufacturing Innovation Center to promote the innovation and prosperity of the industrial Internet.

Today, “5G+Industrial Internet” is integrating into thousands of industries, accelerating the process and pace of large-scale development.

In the mining industry, some projects rely on the industrial Internet platform to allow workers to solve problems from “running back and forth” to “hands-on”; some coal mines use computer hearing and voiceprint technology to realize unattended mine dangerous scenes and save labor costs. More than 70%.

In the textile industry, applications such as 5G virtual on-site service, on-site auxiliary assembly, and flexible manufacturing can meet various production needs and greatly reduce production time.

“A good connection network provides strong support for the digital transformation of industries. The digital transformation of thousands of industries in my country is experiencing an inflection point from ‘model housing’ to ‘commercial housing’, and is showing increasing commercial value, forming a ‘star’ Hu Hou, Rotating Chairman of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.