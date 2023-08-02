More than 450,000 pensioners receive additional basic security

More and more pensioners in Germany have to top up their income with basic security in old age. According to a list of pension insurance, which dem Editorial Network Germany (RND) is available, a total of 454,000 pensioners received basic security in 2022. A year earlier it was 433,000, in 2020 the number was 414,000 people.

In relation to all old-age pensions, however, this is only a small part, according to the report. Last year, 2.8 percent of old-age pensions were increased with basic security. Pensioners whose income is not sufficient to cover their living expenses can apply to the social welfare office for basic security in old age.

Referring to the pension insurance, the RND reports a rule of thumb: If the total income is less than 924 euros, you should have it checked whether you are entitled to basic security. However, there are exceptions. Anyone who has intentionally or through gross negligence brought about the need in the past decade cannot receive basic security.

