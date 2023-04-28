More than 500 implementing decrees are missing: more than 17 billion blocked by delays

MILAN. There is not only the Pnrr and the funds it could bring to Italy. Our country also has the availability of another 17 billion which, however, are still ghosts because they are blocked due to the lack of over 500 implementing decrees. On the Pnrr there are still no certainties of collecting the money. The 17 billion are instead available but stopped due to bureaucracy. The alarm comes from Openpolis which underlines that the lack of implementing decrees is blocking the flow of capital. The frozen figure is not a small sum but remains only on paper. Openpolis denounces: «the resources made available with acts having the force of law require further indications in order to be disbursed to the beneficiaries».

On his Openpolis website he explains that «the implementing decrees required by the rules passed by the Meloni government are in total 210. Of these 173 have yet to be published. The largest share of implementations that have yet to be issued, however, dates back to rules passed by the Draghi government (221) while 85 are the legacy of the two Conte governments ».

The ranking

Openpolis also draws up the ranking of the laws with the most blocked funds. At the top of the list is the 2023 Budget Law. In this case, the funds that cannot be disbursed for the moment amount to around 5.7 billion euros. It must be said that in this case the law is relatively recent, consequently it is probable that many implementations will be issued in the coming months. In second place we find the ter aid decree which sees an amount of about 2 billion euros still to be released. In third place, however, the sustainable infrastructure and mobility decree dating back to the Draghi government. A measure which, in addition to reorganizing the ministerial structure, also envisaged substantial investments for the recovery of the infrastructural gap, with investments especially in the south.

Numbers on the rise

According to the analysis, the total number of implementing decrees that are missing from the appeal is increasing compared to the last survey. At the end of February, in fact, there were 470 second-level measures still to be adopted (excluding from the count the 44 dating back to the 17th legislature for which detailed information is not available). After about two months, as of April 20, this number has increased by 9 units. This despite the fact that in the same period the various ministries involved issued several dozen measures.