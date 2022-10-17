Home Business More than 500,000 Mercedes-Benz trams were sold by Tesla’s sneering video. My response: Netizens called out big injustices – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future
More than 500,000 people bought Mercedes-Benz trams, and then they were ruthlessly mocked by Tesla sales. This video became popular.

It turned out that a car owner who just mentioned the Mercedes-Benz pure electric model EQC was sneered by Tesla sales. Out of anger, he twitched and complained, and the effect was surprisingly good, with more than 6 million views on the entire network.

However, I originally wanted to complain about Tesla and ask netizens to comment, but I didn’t expect everyone to be 99.99% one-sided, and all kinds of “heart-killing” arguments: Now, the car owner himself has changed from being laughed at by Tesla’s sales to being ridiculed by the whole network. Became a well-known “big injustice driving Mercedes-Benz EQC”.

This old man is not a person in the car circle, and his previous creations were mainly based on daily eating and drinking Vlogs. I also bluntly say that I am not very proficient in cars. When I bought a car, I tried Tesla and EQC. Later, Tesla sales learned that he had mentioned EQC during a telephone return visit, saying “Oh, oh my god”, and then hung up the phone with a sneer.

Later, the car owner said that driving the car felt no problem, “is it too early to talk about injustice”, and was ridiculed “not only injustice, but also stubbornness”, and later, the car owner said that the core is not to discuss the quality of the car. Being cut leeks, but complaining about Tesla’s inappropriate sales.

Tesla sales are indeed unprofessional and impolite, but at this time, no one can listen to any explanation. In the final analysis, it is the ultimate mistake to switch from oil to electricity.

Some netizens said that this behavior is equivalent to spending 20,000 to buy more than 300 Nokia

