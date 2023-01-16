More than a hundred shares have risen by more than 20% during the year! The “red envelope market” is in full swing, and the winning rate of A shares after the festival is higher. These sectors can be expected to focus on



Finance Associated Press (Shanghai, edited by Zilong),In early trading today (January 16), the major A-share indexes once again “attacked”. As the Shanghai Composite Index broke through 3,200 points in one fell swoop, market sentiment gathered sharply. As of the close at noon, the turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets exceeded 500 billion yuan in just half a day, a substantial increase compared with the previous trading day. At the same time, the recent continuous inflow of northbound funds has also continued to exert force. The “red envelope market” of A shares is in full swing. .

Note: The Shanghai Composite Index has broken through the 3200 mark in early trading (as of the noon close on January 16) Bull stocks appeared frequently at the beginning of the year, and the market has a higher winning rate after the festival

Since the beginning of this year, bull stocks have appeared frequently in the market, and many individual stocks have ushered in a surge. As of the noon close today (January 16), based on the year-to-date gains, there are nearly 180 stocks in the two cities with a cumulative increase of more than 20%. Among them, in addition to the recently listed new stocks, Tongda Power has successfully doubled its growth rate since the beginning of this year, and once won 6 daily limit boards during the year, becoming a “short-term bull” in the market. Fortune Trends and Shangtai Technology have risen by nearly 72% and 61% respectively. Baobao, Beide Pharmaceutical, Zhongyeda, and Shouyao Holdings all rose by more than 50%.

Note: The stocks with the highest gains so far this year (as of the noon close on January 16) Recently, benefiting from the accelerated entry of northbound funds and the impact of the return of institutional funds, A shares have ushered in a strong rise in recent days, especially the ChiNext Index and the SSE 50 Index Especially active. At present, the Spring Festival holiday is approaching, and the traditional “red envelope market” is gradually unfolding. It is reported that the so-called “red envelope market” means that there will be a wave of restlessness in the stock market every year before the Spring Festival. According to statistics from Huatai Securities’ recent research report, since 2010, the period with the strongest profit-making effect is from after the Spring Festival to before the two sessions, and the profit-making effect is moderate from New Year’s Day to before the Spring Festival.

However, compared with the pre-holiday market, the “winning rate” (probability of rising) of the market after the Spring Festival is relatively higher. Based on the statistics of the Shanghai Composite Index trend in the past ten years, the probability of rising during the five trading days before the Spring Festival is nearly 60%, and this value reaches 70% in the five trading days and 10 trading days after the festival. Judging from the average increase in the past ten years, the Shanghai stock index showed a slight decline 5 days before the festival, and rose by nearly 0.5% on the 5th day after the festival. In the 10 days after the festival, this figure expanded to 1.54%. Among them, 2019 During the two years of 2014 and 2014, the Shanghai Index recorded increases of 7.1% and 5.2% respectively.

Note: The market performance of the Shanghai stock index around the Spring Festival in the past ten years A list of high-winning sectors after the festival, you can pay attention to the core direction of the economy

Generally speaking, after the Spring Festival, the higher “winning rate” of the market on the one hand drives the market collectively higher, and on the other hand also drives some sectors to usher in an outbreak. From an industry perspective, in the past five years, sectors such as environmental protection, communications, computers, non-ferrous metals, agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery, and electronics performed better in the ten days after the holiday, with an average increase of over 6%, and the “winning rate ” (rising) times are also higher. Among them, in the post-holiday market in 2019, the two industry sectors of communications and electronics both rose by more than 20% in one trading day after the festival, and once became the star track at that time.

Note: The status of each sector within ten trading days after the Spring Festival in the past five years Western Securities pointed out that around the Spring Festival is often an important time for market style switching.The large-cap and mid-cap styles performed better before the holiday, and the small-cap style dominated after the holiday. In terms of style,The consumption and growth styles performed well before the Spring Festival, and the post-holiday growth, stability and cyclical styles dominated. industry,Banks, automobiles, and home appliances performed better before the festival, and communications, computers, general services, textiles and clothing, and agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery performed better after the festival. The market strength after the Spring Festival is mainly driven by the loose liquidity after the holiday, the policy expectation of the two sessions and the optimistic profit expectation in the early stage of the performance window.

In terms of the direction of the sector that can be paid attention to, Western Securities believes that there may be bumps before the holiday, and the market is expected to usher in the third stage of the new year’s market after the holiday. From a structural point of view, under the background of optimization of epidemic control,Medicine and offline consumptionRestoration of the scene still deserves attention. As the two sessions are approaching, policy expectations are heating up.Electricity, communication, computer, electronics and other industries related to new infrastructureworthy of attention.With the continuous advancement of deepening financial reforms and the construction of a valuation system with Chinese characteristics, the importance of the direct financing market has increased.BrokersContinued improvement in performance and valuation.