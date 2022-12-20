As of 6:00 a.m. local time on December 19, Musk’s vote on whether to step down as CEO of Twitter ushered in the final result. Seventeen million people participated in the vote, of which 57.5% voted in favor and 42.5% voted against. Musk said he would abide by the vote.

CNBC host and financial celebrity Jim Cramer said that Musk’s resignation as Twitter CEO will have a positive impact on Tesla.

He thinks Musk manages Tesla well but Twitter poorly. “Even when things are bad, there’s always someone who wants to be CEO,” Jim said.

After the vote came out, Musk said the problem wasn’t finding a new CEO, but finding a leader who could keep Twitter alive. Then he said that no one wants to be Twitter CEO, “There is no successor.”

Since buying Twitter with a lot of money, Musk has carried out drastic reforms, including “bloodbath” management, “carpet” layoffs, and radical transformation to scare away advertisers. This high-profile operation not only caused a lot of controversy, Twitter also changed from the “not so good, but not so bad” Internet company before the acquisition to a “mess” with chaotic management, customer loss, and financial problems.

