More women are entering the car business

More women are entering the car trade – but there are still vacancies Even in times of a shortage of skilled workers and young talent, the automotive trade remains an attractive training location. The proportion of women has continued to increase.

The training to become an automotive specialist EFZ passenger car is of interest to more and more women. Image: PD

According to the Swiss Automobile Trade Association (AGVS), in 2022 an increasing number of young apprentices were interested in a job in this trade. However, there are still vacancies.

Every year, the figures on apprenticeship entrants from the Federal Statistical Office (BFS) paint a picture of how well individual sectors meet the needs of young people. While there was a slight decline at a high level in basic vocational training across all sectors, the car trade was able to grow last year.

Three percent more learners

“While 2880 apprentices started their training or an additional apprenticeship in the automotive trade in 2021, it was 2958 last year, an increase of three percent,” says Olivier Maeder from the AGVS management and responsible for the education department.

Only in the commercial vehicle sector was there a slight decline. Different in the passenger car sector. “In the most demanding training as an automotive mechatronics technician, there were 53 more contracts,” explains Maeder. “The reorientation of retail trade training was also well received. With 256 apprenticeship contracts, it was in the long-term average.»

Progress has also been made on gender equality. Last year, 135 women, more than the year before (116), opted for basic technical training in the automotive trade. “We have increased the number of female automotive mechatronics apprentices from 40 to 50, and even from 42 to 53 female automotive specialists,” emphasizes Maeder, adding: “The proportion of female automotive assistants, with 17 apprenticeship contracts, was almost up on the previous year be doubled.”

Digitization and technology is attracting

Technological change is making the automotive industry more innovative and exciting than ever. According to Maeder, changes caused by digitization and electromobility, for example, are challenging for companies, but they are also attracting more and more young people whose interests lie more in the tech sector.