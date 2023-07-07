Home » Morellato, turnover soars: 780 million euros in 2022
Morellato, turnover soars: 780 million euros in 2022

Morellatoa well-known Italian group of jewelery and watches, it closed “in beauty” the 2022 consolidated financial statements. The turnover amounts to 392.5 million euros, registering a growth of 17% compared to 310 million in 2021; a result that even surpassed the projections that the group itself had released last January.

The figure, however, does not include the impact ofacquisition of Christ Groupwith which instead the pro forma turnover reaches 780 million euros. In fact, thanks to this acquisition – as reported by Teleborsa – the quota realized at‘estero it rose to 71%.

