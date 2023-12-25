Morgan Stanley CEO gives himself an A- for his work

James Gorman has been CEO of Morgan Stanley since 2010. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Outgoing Morgan Stanley boss James Gorman has given himself an A-minus as CEO of the investment bank. This corresponds to an A in the German school system.

Gorman became CEO of Morgan Stanley in 2010 and expanded the company.

He said he was done as CEO after 14 years and was looking forward to more teaching.

Outgoing Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman gave himself an A-minus grade for his time at the investment bank. This corresponds to an A in the German school system. “Objectively speaking, we did well. The stock has basically tripled,” said the 65-year-old manager in an interview with the „Financial Times“ (FT), which was released over the weekend. The 65-year-old justified the grade by saying that it would be immodest to give himself a higher grade, but “lied modesty” to give himself a lower grade.

The investment bank’s co-president, Ted Pick, will replace Gorman as CEO of Morgan Stanley on January 1, 2024. Under Gorman, who became CEO in 2010, Morgan Stanley’s revenue will have more than doubled to $66 billion (€59.9 billion) by 2022.

Most recently, Morgan Stanley raised $109.6 billion (99.5 billion euros) in new client money in the first quarter of 2023 – almost a fifth of which came from advisors and clients of regional lenders amid the banking crisis earlier this year. In the same interview with the FT, Gorman blamed mismanagement for the bank failures.

Despite successfully growing Morgan Stanley for more than a decade, Gorman said he no longer has any desire to be CEO. “I don’t want to be CEO anymore. I loved it. I loved it all. I’ve done it for 14 years, that’s enough,” Gorman told the FT.

Gorman will join Walt Disney’s board next year and plans to teach more in his role as chairman of Columbia Business School. He will also take up his position at the end of 2024 Executive Chairman from Morgan Stanley. “It’s a big world. “I haven’t spent my whole life trying to be CEO of a bank,” Gorman told the FT. “So I’m not going to spend the rest of my life continuing to be the CEO of a bank.”

