Morgan Stanley: CEO Gorman ready to leave within a year

James Gorman, chief executive officer of Morgan Stanley, will leave office within a year. Gorman has held the position since 2010, when he took over the reins of the bank following the global financial crisis.

The CEO said the board had identified “three very strong internal candidates” to replace him. According to rumors, they would be co-chairmen Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, as well as the head of investment management Dan Simkowitz.

Gorman will serve as executive chairman for some time following his resignation. Morgan Stanley shares are trading broadly unchanged, after narrowing an initial decline of about 2%.