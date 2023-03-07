The Ferrari Thoroughbred SUV. Ferrari

Ferrari overtook Tesla as Morgan Stanley’s top automaker pick on Monday. Ferrari investors are underestimating the luxury automaker’s potential in the electric vehicle space, according to Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley sees a 14 percent upside potential for Ferrari shares and raised its price target to $310 per share.

We are currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider as an added service to our readers. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Morgan Stanley ousted Tesla from the top spot among auto stocks in favor of Ferrari. The company said the luxury automaker’s appeal lies in its highly predictable business model and unparalleled brand.

“We see Ferrari as the most defensive stock in our coverage, avoiding much of the hype and risk associated with EVs. An attractive risk/reward trade-off,” equities analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note from the bank on Monday.

The investment bank raised its price target on NYSE-listed Ferrari stock to $310 from $280. The upgrade in the “overweight” rating meant the stock was up 14 percent from Friday’s close of $271.45.

read too These ten “pandemic stocks” are well-positioned to continue making gains, according to Morgan Stanley

How high did Ferrari stock go?

Ferrari shares were up 0.3 percent on Monday afternoon to trade above $271 a share. Tesla, whose shares are up about 58 percent this year, was down about 1.5 percent at the start of the week.

“Ferrari isn’t cheap, but that’s the price of safety,” said Morgan Stanley. Ferrari’s electric vehicle opportunities are underestimated, the bank said. “We believe that by building on the learnings from the hybrid space and applying racing DNA, Ferrari can offer an electric vehicle that will be as desirable as what investors have come to expect from an internal combustion engine,” said Jonas.

Morgan Stanley, given its relatively bearish view on auto sector fundamentals, said Ferrari has a “very predictable business model” as well as a strong earnings view. It also has the highest pricing power of any company covered by the bank and a “nearly unmatched brand and market moat.”

read too According to Morgan Stanley, these 7 stocks are inflation survivors and are outperforming the S&P 500

“In our view, buying a Ferrari today is not so much about ‘sound of the engine’ or ‘performance’ per se. Rather, we believe that it is an aggregate of factors that make customers want the elements that a Ferrari possesses: rarity, desirability, connotations of luxury and performance (derived from Formula 1) and exquisitely Italian design and technology.”

The Ferrari brand and its rarity are driving unprecedented demand for its vehicles. The luxury automaker is able to capitalize on this by tightly controlling supply. “This makes Ferrari the most recession-proof and predictable auto company in our coverage,” Jonas said. The bank has a price target of $220 for Tesla. Shares traded for around $195 on Monday.

Did you like the translation? We look forward to your feedback by email to [email protected]!

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings