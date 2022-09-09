On Thursday, the newly elected British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, in a historic move announced a ceiling on energy bills for families. Currently in Great Britain the average annual household electricity bill is £ 1,900, thus 1.7 times more than in 2019. After the measures announced yesterday, the bill freezes at a maximum of £ 2,500 and the £ 400 discount leaves the cost. household energy expected at £ 2,100 per year in October.

According to the latest report by Morgan Stanley economists, UK primary inflation will be lower and the recession much milder, but core inflation will be higher until 2023. In addition, the investment bank raises its rate forecasts Bank of England terminal al 3,5% and foresees the beginning of the cutting cycle only in 2024.

Morgan Stanley, Truss’s fiscal bazooka will lengthen the BoE’s bull cycle

So the average annual household bill is currently £ 1,900, which is 1.7 times more than in 2019. The £ 400 discount allows you to cushion the cost of household energy up to a maximum of £ 2,100 per year in October. . The investment bank also recalls that the ONS (Office for National Statistics) says they will not take the £ 400 discount into account when calculating inflation, which means they will continue to model a 27% increase in electricity and gas costs. % In october.

According to Morgan Stanley’s calculations, bills are therefore set to rise to £ 2,500 in January, when the discount allegedly expires and remains frozen thereafter. Businesses will see limited costs for 6 months, with little clarity on what will happen next.

“The tax bazooka will not be free,” reads the Morgan Stanley report. Aside from the potentially weaker pound given the double deficit issue, a milder pound means firmer corporate pricing power and higher core inflation.

“For the BoE, we think, all of this it means short-term moves a little less aggressive, but a more prolonged tightening cycle (ie more increases of 25bps). In fact, the bank now expects the terminal rate at 3,5% by mid-2023 (movements of 25 basis points in December-2022, February-2023 and March-2023) after two increases of 50 basis points on September 22 and November 22. No rate cuts in 2023, and therefore this is a 75bps increase in the bank rate at the end of 2023 compared to our previous base scenario. ” We read in the Morgan Stanley report.

Morgan Stanley, with freezing bills, milder recession in 2023

Our preliminary analysis of the freezing of bills the bank expects growth in 2023 at -0.4% year-on-year (compared to a decline of about 1.5% if fiscal support had not been announced), with nominal inflation at8,9% to 2022 and al 6,6% in 2023, compared to 9.5% in 2022 and 8.9% in 2023 without freezing. While core inflation “Is set on an average of 5% next year, compared to 4.5% without freezing “, writes Morgan Stanley. Risks to core inflation are skewed to the upside.