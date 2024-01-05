Morgan Stanley Lowers Outlook for Dollar, Citing Falling Treasury Yields

Morgan Stanley Lowers Outlook for the Dollar

Morgan Stanley, known for their bullish stance on the dollar, has recently revised their outlook, citing falling Treasury yields following the Federal Reserve’s accommodative turn. The bank has shifted its outlook for the dollar from bullish to neutral, acknowledging that seasonality and shorting could still drive gains further.

This change in stance comes after hedge funds and other banks, such as Goldman Sachs Group, turned bearish on the dollar in December, following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s signal of a shift toward lowering interest rates this year. The dollar index subsequently fell to a five-month low before rising in the first four days of January.

In a note published on January 4, Morgan Stanley’s strategists, including David Adams, wrote, “Our conviction in the strength of the dollar has diminished significantly. Slowing US data has compressed growth differentials, interest rates have fallen further relative to peers, and investors appear far from being on the defensive based on equity returns.”

While the majority of money managers expect the dollar to weaken, Fidelity International, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and HSBC Holdings Plc have gone against consensus by warning that the dollar will surprise with a strengthening in 2024 as the U.S. economy improves.

Morgan Stanley has also closed its short euro-yen trading recommendation, suggesting investors take a short euro-yen position instead. The bank forecasts that the yen will strengthen as US rates fall and that the euro will fall as the eurozone economy continues to weaken.

“The bleaker outlook for the dollar does not change the fundamentals of the other G3 currencies,” Adams said, indicating that Morgan Stanley remains cautious about the overall market.