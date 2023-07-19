Home » Morgan Stanley, profits down for the powerful investment bank
Business

Morgan Stanley, profits down for the powerful investment bank

by admin
Morgan Stanley, profits down for the powerful investment bank

Wall street dividendi record

Morgan Stanley cuts profits due to international economic uncertainties

The uncertainties of the world economy were also reflected in the powerful Morgan Stanley bank which decreased its profits in the first six months of the year. “Our company has achieved solid results in a challenging financial context – argued the president and CEO of Morgan Stanley, James Gorman – the quarter began with macroeconomic uncertainty and weak demand, but ended on a more constructive tone”. The reported quarterly dividend is $0.85, 7.5 cents up, paid as of Aug. 15. Between January and June 2023, net income was $5,162 million, a decrease of 16% compared to the same period in 2022. What are the main causes? Two in particular: the criticalities of the economy and the “calm” of merger and acquisition operations. In any case, the company has decided to relaunch the forecasts, improving them (tripling the important assets) and this has given the headlines a head start. grew by 6.8%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Intesa, Messina: "An increase of €435 a month for banks. With 7 billion in profits..."

You may also like

The US Dollar Rebounds as Sterling Falls on...

Disability early retirement, will I lose money?

China’s Economic Recovery Slows Down in First Half...

The future is in the Egm, why focus...

25,000 euros per night: This is what Italy’s...

Gold Futures Hit Record High as Central Banks...

Fiscal peace, Forza Italia with Salvini. Tajani: “It’s...

Banking supervision for social media? That misses the...

Mexican Peso Stays Near Annual Lows as Market...

Dollar Index Rebounds as Pound and Yen Fall:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy