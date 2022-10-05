Morgan Stanley shouted that Asian and emerging market stock markets are nearing the bottom, and Hong Kong stocks are expected to rise by another 10%



Financial Associated Press, October 5 (Editor Shi Zhengcheng) According to statistics, so far, after reaching a new high in February 2021, it has failed to achieve a new breakthrough for 595 days, exceeding the previous historical record of 589 days until September 2001. . In a research note released on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley predicted that many emerging market stocks are nearing completion of the current bear market cycle.

In the report, Morgan Stanley strategists, including Jonathan Garner, chief strategist for Asia and emerging markets, upgraded Asia (excluding Japan) and emerging markets from equal weight to overweight, and forecast a cumulative decline of 26% this year. The MSCI Confidence Market Index is set to rebound about 12% by June next year.

As early as the end of January this year, Garner had successfully predicted that this year’s emerging markets will experience greater ups and downs.

On the day after the release of the Morgan Stanley report, Asian markets generally rose, with Hong Kong soaring nearly 6%, Alibaba, Meituan, NetEase and other Chinese stocks rising nearly 8%, and JD.com jumping by more than 10%.

In the report, Morgan Stanley adjusted the target point of the Hang Seng Index to 19,400 points by the middle of next year, which is nearly 10% higher than the current position; and the forecasts in the best and worst scenarios are 23,000 points and 23,000 points respectively. 16000 points.

Why do you sing so much now?

Garner said now that many “trees” had been cut down, it was time to plant saplings for the next cycle. Investors should turn to the proven early-cycle beneficiaries.

As Morgan Stanley’s “signpost” framework for judging market inflection points, it is showing a high probability of a bottom in Asian and emerging market equities, marking a “compelling” buying opportunity. In the past half month, the score of this “road sign” framework (out of 50) has also increased from 32 points to 40 points, of which indicators such as technical oversold signals and market valuation indicators have received full points.

In addition to macro strategies, Morgan Stanley also expressed a favorable view of the Asian semiconductor industry at the level of individual stock research, predicting that the inflection point of the semiconductor industry’s inventory cycle is approaching, and raised the ratings of SK Hynix, LG Display, AUO and other stocks, while ” Fruit chain “important supplier TSMC is also in its recommended stock pool.

While bullish on Asia as a whole, Morgan Stanley also downgraded some emerging-market stocks that have done well this year, such as India to underweight, while Indonesia and Singapore were downgraded to equal.