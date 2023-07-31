Morgan Stanley: These 11 stocks are benefiting despite falling inflation

According to Morgan Stanley, lower inflation will result in lower sales for those companies that are reporting profits. Getty

Lower inflation helps consumers, but hurts businesses and eats away at sales.

Earnings season will show which companies will suffer sales declines, says Morgan Stanley.

These 11 stocks can maintain strong margins in the face of disinflation.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Investors cheered when inflation came in surprisingly low after June CPI data. And why not? On the face of it, lower inflation appears to be a boon for market watchers worried about a recession.

Kamakshya Trivedi, head of global FX, interest rates and emerging market strategies at Goldman Sachs, put it very vividly in a recent note to clients: “Especially in this cycle, where the main focus of policy is to steer elevated inflation back towards the The most plausible reason for a recession was that the Federal Reserve would have to ‘murder’ another economic recovery to dampen inflation.”

While investors curse higher inflation, companies see it as a boon. They have been adept at raising the prices of goods and services in line with inflation and reaping the benefits in the form of increased revenues.

But now that inflation is falling, so is their pricing power. The ongoing earnings season offers investors an opportunity to peek under the hood and see how much lower inflation is hurting sales in the market — and learn which companies are maintaining their profit margins in the face of disinflation.

The inflation boom has turned into a disinflation bust