US bank Morgan Stanley announced that it ended the third quarter of the year with an eps of $ 1.47, down from $ 1.98 in the third quarter of 2021, below the $ 1.52 expected by the consensus. Revenue stood at $ 12.986 billion, lower than the $ 14.753 for the same period last year and below the $ 13.292 billion expected by the consensus of analysts surveyed by FactSet. Like the other US banks that released their balance sheet results today, Morgan Stanley was forced to set aside reserves to cope with the risk of rising credit losses, or even NPLs. Provisions totaled $ 35 million, up from $ 24 million in the third quarter of 2021.

