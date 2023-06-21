Beyoncé at a concert in Sweden in 2013. picture alliance / Yosra El-Essawy/Invision/AP | Yosra El-Essawy

Investors should be wary of a resurgence in US inflation, which happened in Sweden after a period of slowdown, Morgan Stanley said on Sunday.

Swedish inflation slowed less than expected in May, which some economists attribute to a so-called “Beyoncé rash”.

Crowds flocking to Stockholm to see the singer may have pushed up hotel prices.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Investors should be wary of a sudden flare-up in US inflation – and Sweden’s “Beyoncé Rash” shows how that could happen, Morgan Stanley warns.

The bank’s chief global economist Seth Carpenter said in a note to clients on Sunday that prices could unexpectedly rebound later this year as the pandemic until recently dampened demand in certain sectors.

Carpenter pointed to Sweden — where Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour kicked off last month — as evidence the US CPI could soon be in for a nasty surprise on markets.

The Nordic country “shows how big the pent-up demand in the US can be, especially in the service sector, and how it can show up where you least expect it,” Carpenter wrote.

Last week, Sweden reported a higher-than-expected inflation rate of 9.7 percent in May, with rising hotel and restaurant prices fueling the rise.

Some economists think Beyoncé’s tour has caused the CPI to beat forecasts as the Members of Beyhive’s hotels in the Swedish capital Stockholm stormed have.

“Beyoncé is responsible for the extra surprise this month,” Michael Grahn, economist at Danske Bank, told the “Financial Times“: “That’s pretty amazing for a single event. We haven’t seen anything like it before.”

US economic data released on Tuesday showed inflation slowed to 4 percent in May, reflecting the The US Federal Reserve’s decision to change interest rates the following day to interruptmay have underpinned.

read too

12.5 square meters for 75,220 euros: How a parking lot was sold at a foreclosure auction for twice its value

However, according to Morgan Stanley, investors shouldn’t rule out further monetary tightening in 2023 – with the Beyoncé rash serving as a timely reminder that inflation could flare up unexpectedly.

“We shouldn’t be surprised if rate hikes resume when the data doesn’t cooperate,” Carpenter wrote. “The Beyoncé Effect should keep us from getting too complacent.”

Read the original article in English here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

