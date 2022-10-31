- [Morning Post 10.31]Musk will lay off 50% of Twitter’s staff, Tencent’s largest shareholder will stop reducing its holdings in Tencent – yqqlm sohu
- Musk’s new official took office three fires, Twitter drafted a large-scale layoff plan Wall Street Journal
- 8:1 氪丨 Sources say that Musk will lay off 50% of Twitter’s staff; Huawei’s R&D expenses in the first three quarters exceeded 110 billion; Hegang responded to the move to buy a house 36kr
- 50% layoff? Musk on the verge of making big layoffs at Twitter, sources say Investing.com Yingwei Wealth
- Twitter to lay off 50% of its workforce?Musk is revealed to have asked managers to draw up lists Oriental Outlook Weekly
- See full coverage on Google News
See also HypoBio: The company's HPV21 typing detection reagent has won the National Invention Patent Gold Award and has been widely used in clinical HPV detection.