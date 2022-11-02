Love Faner Morning Report Read

Apple may be forced to open third-party app stores

Tencent’s major shareholder denies CITIC Group’s acquisition of Tencent shares

Musk asks Twitter engineers to write code by default

Yan Ning announces her return to China

Douyin sentenced Tencent to pay 32 million yuan for “Yunnan Insect Valley”

Photoshop will charge for tens of thousands of Pantone colors

💡 Does writing a paper with AI count as cheating?

Apple may launch RGB luminous Logo notebook

ColorOS 13 November adaptation plan announced

Dimensity 9200 will be released on November 8

“BURTON” x “League of Legends” Joint Series Released

Listerine built a “bad breath metaverse”

Pet training interactive platform “Traini” received seed round financing

“Miracle, Stupid Child” represents mainland China to compete for the Oscars

“Dear Don’t Worry” goes live next week

Electronic Arts will launch a new Iron Man-themed game

The European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which came into effect today, will likely force Apple to allow users to access third-party app stores and allow sideloading of apps on iPhones and iPads.

Under the new rules, tech giants that meet their “gatekeeper” criteria will need to break out of their “walled gardens” by following the following requirements:

Allows users to easily uninstall pre-installed apps, or change default settings for operating systems, virtual assistants, and web browsers;

Allow users to install or use third-party apps or stores that are compatible with their operating system;

Allow third-party platforms to interact with their own services under certain circumstances.

And Apple has a huge annual turnover in Europe, operates a platform with a large number of active users, and has a “deep-rooted and enduring position”, which clearly fits the “gatekeeper” criteria.

Source: Macrumors

Tencent’s major shareholder denies CITIC Group’s acquisition of Tencent shares: still confident in Tencent’s long-term prospects

According to recent market rumors, CITIC Group is forming a group to negotiate with Naspers, Tencent’s major shareholder, to acquire all Tencent shares held by it.

In response, Prosus, a Dutch subsidiary of South Africa’s Naspers Group, issued a statement saying that the news was speculative and did not conform to the facts.

Naspers Group will continue its open-ended share repurchase program announced in June, which is funded by the regular and orderly sale of a small number of Tencent Holdings shares. At the same time, the Naspers board also reiterated that it remains confident in Tencent’s long-term prospects.

CITIC Group also responded that the “rumours are untrue and there are no relevant plans”.

Source: First Financial

Musk asks Twitter engineers to write code by default

According to Qubit, after Musk bought Twitter, he asked engineers to print out the latest code for review by engineers at Musk and Tesla. After the review, Musk asked them to tear up the code and replay it on the computer.

According to managers, the purpose of Musk’s review is to weed out some managers who don’t write code often.

After Musk privatized Twitter, he also made a number of reforms to Twitter, including changing the Twitter homepage from a registration page to a hot search page, restarting the short video application Vine, and charging celebrity certified users about $20 a month.

Stephen King, the horror novelist and author of The Shawshank Redemption, publicly opposed the fee-based certification program: “If this program really starts, I’ll leave Twitter.”

Musk responded that this is the only way to beat bots and trolls: “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter can’t be completely dependent on advertisers. How about $8?”

Source: Qubit & Sina Technology & Pinwan

Yan Ning announced his return to China as the founding president of Shenzhen Academy of Medical Sciences

Yesterday, at the 2022 Shenzhen Global Innovation Talent Forum, structural biologist Yan Ning announced that he would resign from his teaching position at Princeton University and return to Shenzhen to assist in the establishment of the Shenzhen Academy of Medical Sciences as the founding dean.

In 2007, Yan Ning, who was only 30 years old, returned to his alma mater, Tsinghua University, from Princeton University. His work on the human glucose transporter GLUT1 was recognized by Nobel Laureate in Chemistry Brian Kobilka.

In 2017, Yan Ningyuan went to Princeton University to teach, during which he was elected as a foreign academician of the American Academy of Sciences and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Regarding the reason for returning to China, Yan Ning said: “Teaching at Tsinghua University and Princeton is the first two dreams of my life. In Shenzhen, I will work hard to realize the third dream.”

It is reported that the Shenzhen Academy of Medical Sciences will be basically completed in 2025, focusing on solving major scientific and key technical problems “centered on health”, and striving to become a world-renowned medical research institution by the middle of this century.

Source: Qubit & 21st Century Business News

Douyin was sentenced to pay Tencent over 32 million yuan for helping “Yunnan Insect Valley” edit clips for infringement

Recently, the Xi’an Intermediate People’s Court made a first-instance judgment on the “Insect Valley of Yunnan” case.

The court held that a large number of users on the Douyin platform posted short clips of “Insect Valley of Yunnan” and committed infringement. Although Douyin has taken steps to reduce the number of infringing works, these actions have not been effectively curbed.

Therefore, Douyin belongs to the infringement of assistance, and effective measures should be taken immediately to delete the related videos, and a total of more than 32.4 million yuan should be compensated to Tencent.

Similar short video infringement cases have precedents before, but this is the first time the amount is so high. In this regard, the relevant legal person in charge of Douyin also said that an appeal will be filed against the case.

Source: The Paper

Pantone licensing changes, Photoshop will charge tens of thousands of colors

Starting this month, 15,000 Pantone-provided colors in Photoshop will be available for a fee.

According to Photoshop’s notice, this is due to a change in Pantone’s licensing to Adobe. Some designers said that the relevant colors in the existing works have been deleted and replaced with black.

To continue using these colors, users need to pay Pantone Connect $59.99/year or $7.99/month. Previously, these costs were covered by Photoshop.

Pantone is an agency specializing in the development and research of color, and a supplier of color systems. Many brands use specific Pantone colors in their printed work to ensure a unified color perception for the brand.

Source: Vice

💡 Does writing a paper with AI count as cheating?

Recently, many students have shared their “successful” experiences in writing papers using AI such as GPT-3 and Jasper on the Internet. However, teachers do not necessarily agree with this approach.

Cath Ellis, associate dean of education at UNSW, believes that using AI to complete assignments or exams is clearly a form of cheating, because it means students do not experience thinking as they learn:

“I’m not particularly concerned about students using AI to write papers if they can explain their papers to me.” But the problem is that students may often not know what they’re writing with AI, just stringing sentences together.

David, a student who has used AI, also said that he did not tell his teacher that he used AI, because he was worried that such an admission might lead to doubts – if people knew that they used AI to write papers, they might also doubt him All learning tasks are done with AI.

In addition to these considerations, there is an objectively old problem with writing papers with AI, that is, the still imperfect filtering mechanism: “It seems to collect a bunch of misinformation from the Internet, and then use language transcoding to repackage it for you. ”

However, some students call AI a “catalyst for educational reform.” West, who majors in biochemistry, believes that AI has saved him time writing papers, allowing him to spend more time studying other important parts of the course.

“I just know that if we can use AI in the proper way, we can create really smart and happy people.”

Apple may launch RGB luminous Logo notebook: a new patent has been applied to display different colors

According to the latest patent filing, Apple may bring back the glowing logo in future devices.

In the past, we could often see the glowing logo on Apple’s MacBook laptops in coffee shops, but Apple eliminated this design in the new MacBook (12-inch) in 2015.

According to foreign media reports, Apple filed a new patent in May 2022 and published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last week, titled “Electronic Device with Partially Mirror Structure for Backlight”, which is believed to be Apple is considering ” The luminous logo” design is brought back.

Patently Apple points out that the three engineers listed in the patent only joined Apple in 2018, when the light-emitting logo on MacBook laptops had been removed for a long time, indicating that the patent is a different way to achieve a light-emitting logo. method.

Source: IT House

ColorOS 13 November adaptation plan announced

Recently, OPPO officially announced the adaptation plan of ColorOS 13 in November, including two versions, public beta and official.

The official version of ColorOS 13 is the first system in the industry to synchronize the major version of Android 13. At present, OPPO has achieved synchronization with Google for four consecutive years, and released the public beta version of the Android version for the first time in the industry.

SOURCE: ZEALER

Dimensity 9200 will be released on November 8

MediaTek announced yesterday that it will hold a new product launch event for the Dimensity flagship chip at 14:30 on November 8, and it is expected that the Dimensity 9200 will be released at that time.

It is reported that the Dimensity 9200 adopts TSMC’s 4nm process, integrates Arm’s latest Immortalis G715 GPU, and has top graphics performance. In the 1080P Manhattan ES 3.0 off-screen test, the Dimensity 9200 ran out of 328 FPS.

It is also reported that the vivo X90 may be equipped with the Dimensity 9200 for the first time, and form a “dual-core system” with the self-developed chip V2.

Source: Fast Technology

“BURTON” x “League of Legends” Joint Series Released

On the 31st, the joint series of the American ski brand “BURTON” and “League of Legends” was officially launched on the e-commerce platform.

The series integrates the professional skills of “Jinx” and “Ezreal” into the design of snowboard equipment, and introduces single products such as snowboards, helmets, snow goggles, snow suits, sweaters and wool caps.

Source: Knife Institute

Listerine builds a “Bad breath metaverse” game

The metaverse is often praised as a utopia, but Listerin went the opposite way and created a metaverse “Breathcalypse” dominated by “bad breath”.

Every day in the game “wake up”, the player character’s mouth will waft out green smoke, the player needs to find Listerine’s mouthwash in the city within a limited time. Otherwise, the “sight” in front of the screen will become blurred, and finally, the whole city will usher in the “doomsday of bad breath”.

Sabrina Tichauer, director of brand marketing for Johnson & Johnson Brazil, praised the game: “This space engages our consumers in a modern and disruptive way.”

Source: Design Taxi

Pet training interactive platform “Traini” received millions of seed round financing

The global pet online training interactive platform “Traini” recently completed a seed round of financing of millions of RMB. This round of financing will be mainly used for pet training course production and product promotion.

At present, in the pet virtual training service track, traditional dog training schools are expensive, and online auxiliary training videos lack systematicness.

Traini can customize the course according to the dog’s breed, age and other information, and capture the key points of the pet’s bones in real time through the camera, provide error correction feedback in time, and improve the interactive fun of the training course.

For B-end dog trainers, Traini also provides a “digital school” service to help dog trainers build their personal brands.

Source: 36kr

“Miracle, Stupid Child” represents mainland China to compete for the Oscars

According to Variety, Mainland China has decided to send “Miracle, Stupid Child” to compete for the Best International Film Award at the 95th Academy Awards next year.

The film is directed by Wen Muye, starring Yi Yangqianxi, Tian Yu, Chen Halin, Qi Xi, etc. It tells the story of the “Miracle Team” starting a business together under the leadership of the deep drifting young Jing Hao.

In addition, Hong Kong, China selected the drama crime film “When the Wind Rises”, and Taiwan, China selected the supernatural horror film “Damn Ashura”.

Source: Mtime

“Dear Don’t Worry” goes live next week

The all-star psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” is set to hit HBO Max on November 7.

Set in the California desert in the 1950s, a wife living in a utopian experimental community discovers the disturbing secrets of her husband’s company.

The film, starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chen, etc., and directed by Olivia Wilde, was released in North America on September 23, with a global box office About $85 million.

Source: Douban Movie

Electronic Arts will launch three Marvel games, starting with Iron Man

Video game company Electronic Arts recently announced that it will partner with Marvel Entertainment to develop at least three action-adventure games.

The first game will be an original story about Iron Man and will leverage “the character’s rich history to channel the complexity, charisma and creative genius of Tony Stark”.

Of the other two games, one may be related to Black Panther, and all three games will be coming to PC and consoles.

Source: VentureBeat

