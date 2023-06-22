Morocco: a training center on water and environmental jobs in Fez

A training institute for water, sanitation and environmental professions will see the light of day in the city of Fez, located 180 km east of Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

The group of students who will graduate from this institute will support the Moroccan government’s efforts to ensure the water and health security of its populations in the face of water stress, as well as to conserve water resources.

The future institute will have a capacity of 313 registered students for initial and continuing training, especially in the conservation of water resources still available in Fez and throughout Morocco.

Fez like most of the cities of the kingdom, is affected by drought, which manifests itself in particular with the scarcity of water. However, this vital resource is necessary for economic development, with activities such as agriculture, livestock, etc.

Future students of the institute will also be trained in environmental protection, in particular through the adoption of ecological practices such as the use of renewable energies, the practice of recycling solid waste and used water, as well as through the creation of green spaces.

In addition to the spaces dedicated to learning, the establishment will have a reception center, an administrative center, a pedagogical support center, a documentary resource center, leisure facilities, a medical space, a restaurant, a reception center, as well as outdoor spaces. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

