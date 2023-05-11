Morocco: Rabat Design Week is underway, a new appointment for African creativity

The first edition of Rabat Design Week 2023 opened its doors yesterday in the Moroccan capital, which will receive international guests for 10 days to celebrate African design and culture.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication in collaboration with the Moroccan international designer Hicham Lahlou, as part of “Rabat capital of African culture 2022 -2023”.

Rabat Design Week 2023 will offer two major events that will bring together international players in design and culture. The first event is an unpublished exhibition entitled “World Design Organization (Wdo) 65 years of history” at the CDG Foundation’s “Espaces Expressions” gallery from 11 to 20 May. The exhibition traces the history of the Wdo since its creation, highlighting the 9 “World Design Capitals” from 2008 to 2024, the next edition of which will be held in Tijuana-San Diego (USA-Mexico).

A global and African conference “World Design Talks” will be held today in collaboration with the WDO, bringing together design experts and professionals from around the world. At the end of the day there will be an award ceremony “Morocco Design Awards” & “Africa Design Award”, which rewards the best results in the field of design in Morocco and Africa.

Rabat Design Week 2023, boast the organizers, “is a unique opportunity for professionals, design enthusiasts and the general public to discuss, share experiences and celebrate the richness and diversity of African culture. This major event will help strengthen Rabat’s international influence as the African capital of culture and promote creativity and innovation in the field of design on a global scale”.

Hicham Lahlou, standard-bearer of Moroccan national design, one of the great leaders of African and Arab design at an international level. An emblematic figure of new generation design, for two decades he has been one of the new signatures that count in the world of design and creation. He has made a name for himself in the design of furniture, tableware and objects by signing collections for major international brands such as Daum, Ecart International, Lip, Aquamass, Airdiem or Nodus Rug… He also defines himself as a visionary who defends the values ​​of progress and takes action aimed at promoting the values ​​of design and creation in general. His creations, regularly exhibited in museums such as the Vitra Design Museum, the Guggenheim Bilbao, the Kunsthal Rotterdam or the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, are placed halfway between design and contemporary art and make the designer a recognized artist, both for his unique line pencil and his work on lines but also for his innovative artistic choices. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

