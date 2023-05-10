Morocco: Unido prepares Italian delegation to be presented at PlastExpo in June

In collaboration with the Fédération Marocaine de la Plasturgie, Unido Itpo Italy is organizing a delegation of Italian companies to take part in the 9th edition of the International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Additives, Machinery and Petrochemical Products, PlastExpo, which will take place from 7 to 10 June at the Mohammed VI Exhibition Center in el-Jadida, Morocco. The objective of the Unido initiative, organized as part of the Fipee project (Fostering international partnerships between companies and/or institutions operating in the energy and environment sectors) financed by the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, is to promote partnerships of a commercial or industrial nature, through business meetings with local companies.

Organized under the aegis of the Moroccan Ministry of Industry and Commerce, PlastExpo is the most important international exhibition for plastics and related technologies in Africa and the Middle East. With 300 national and international exhibitors and 20,000 visitors, the Show hosts the major companies operating in the plastics, rubber, additives, machinery, raw materials, finished and semi-finished products, petrochemicals, and waste recycling sectors. plastic materials.

Interested Italian companies are invited to fill out the online form no later than May 21, 2023. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

