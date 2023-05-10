Home » Morocco: Unido prepares Italian delegation to be presented at PlastExpo in June
Business

Morocco: Unido prepares Italian delegation to be presented at PlastExpo in June

by admin

In collaboration with the Fédération Marocaine de la Plasturgie, Unido Itpo Italy is organizing a delegation of Italian companies to take part in the 9th edition of the International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Additives, Machinery and Petrochemical Products, PlastExpo, which will take place from 7 to 10 June at the Mohammed VI Exhibition Center in el-Jadida, Morocco. The objective of the Unido initiative, organized as part of the Fipee project (Fostering international partnerships between companies and/or institutions operating in the energy and environment sectors) financed by the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, is to promote partnerships of a commercial or industrial nature, through business meetings with local companies.

Organized under the aegis of the Moroccan Ministry of Industry and Commerce, PlastExpo is the most important international exhibition for plastics and related technologies in Africa and the Middle East. With 300 national and international exhibitors and 20,000 visitors, the Show hosts the major companies operating in the plastics, rubber, additives, machinery, raw materials, finished and semi-finished products, petrochemicals, and waste recycling sectors. plastic materials.

Interested Italian companies are invited to fill out the online form no later than May 21, 2023. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the initiatives to be implemented for a green transition: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/svolta-green-ma-a-che-PRICE

See also  Thinking Financial Report | China Securities Regulatory Commission publicly solicits opinions on relevant rules and regulations of overseas listing

You may also like

Habeck and Graichen are asked about personnel policy

Lufthansa Ita, the consequences of state aid rejected...

6 Japanese stocks that top funds invest in

Superbonus, the squeeze is felt: the growth of...

Bitcoin Lightning Network: Explanation, Function & Benefits

Impresoft Group (Clessidra SGR) acquires Develon Digital

China, the World’s Factory, Finally Meets a Strong...

Stock market legend Warren Buffett reveals: This is...

Gdf, temporary command to De Gennaro. Government stalled...

Chat GPT 4: The AI ​​offers these advantages...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy