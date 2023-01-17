Home Business Mortgages and loans, average rates break through 3% in December
Mortgages and loans, average rates break through 3% in December

Mortgages and loans, average rates break through 3% in December

The interest rates on business loans and those on mortgages have broken through the 3 percent threshold. The photograph comes as every month from the ABI bulletin, which attests to the dynamics a couple of weeks from the next decision of the European Central Bank, which in recent weeks had put its hands on proposing another rise of 0.5 percent. The effect on the economy of the upward gallop of the monetary policy authorities is already clearly visible on the Italian economy.

The rate on business loans rises to 3.44%

In December, the average rate on total loans rose to 3.22%, against 2.96% in the previous month. The increase is even more evident if loans to businesses are taken as a reference: the average rate, last month, stood at 3.44%, against a level of 2.96 per cent in November. As regards mortgages on first homes, the increase compared to November is less marked: it goes from 3.06 to 3.09 per cent.

Funding growth slows down

Despite the increase in the cost of money, the dynamics of loans demonstrates that the demand for loans is still significant even if down on the previous month. In December 2022, loans to businesses and households increased by 2.1% compared to a year ago. “This evidence emerges from the estimates based on data published by the Bank of Italy, relating to loans to businesses and households”, explains the note from the ABI. Just one month earlier, in November 2022, business loans had recorded a 2.8% year-on-year increase. The increase was 3.8% for loans to households.

Net non-performing loans under control at 16.3 billion

As always, the Abi bulletin monitors the trend of non-performing loans. Net non-performing loans, i.e. net of the write-downs and provisions already made by the banks with their own resources, were still at very low levels in November 2022: 16.3 billion euros, a slight decrease (about 350 million) compared to the previous month (- 2.1%) and approximately €1.3 billion lower than in November 2021. Compared to the maximum level of net non-performing loans, reached in November 2015 (88.8 billion), the drop is €72.6 billion.

Business deposits down by 33 billion between July and November

Finally, a look at the level of deposits. In December, they fell by 24.1 billion euros compared to a year earlier (change of -1.3% on an annual basis). The reduction, according to the bulletin, “is mainly attributable to businesses (-33.4 billion euros between July and November 2022), while for indirect deposits, i.e. investments in securities kept with banks (both under management and held directly of customers) there was a much greater increase of around 82 billion between July and November 2022, of which 56.7 billion attributable to households, 7 to businesses and the remainder to other sectors (financial companies, insurance companies, public administration)» .

