Mortgages and loans, unpaid installments by households rise to 15 billion

Listen to the audio version of the article

In March 2023, the total of unpaid installments by almost one million Italian families stood at almost 15 billion. The continuous rise in interest rates adopted by the ECB to counter the race of inflation weighed heavily on household budgets and on the possibility of meeting mortgage and loan payment deadlines. An analysis by Fabi, the Autonomous Federation of Italian Bankers, shows that, of the 14.9 billion in non-performing loans, 6.8 billion are unpaid mortgages, another 3.7 are unpaid consumer credit installments and another 4 .3 fall under arrears of other personal loans. According to the general secretary of the banking union, Lando Maria Sileoni, “it is now evident that the action of the European Central Bank to combat inflation is not generating

the expected fruits. Prices are not falling significantly and the rapid increase in the cost of money is causing a rise in interest rates on loans and mortgages which is putting both households and businesses in difficulty».

Bad debts and problems are growing

In detail, the Fabi calculations, carried out with Bank of Italy statistics, show that 5.7 billion are non-performing loans, i.e. loans that customers will no longer repay, another 7.1 billion are probable defaults, i.e. money that realistically the banks will not recover, while around 2 billion are overdue installments, therefore less risky debt positions.

On variable mortgages, families in difficulty

The difficulties of households mainly concern variable-rate mortgages, particularly affected by the increase in the cost of money brought from 0 to 4% in 11 months: this category of loans intended above all for the purchase of homes is worth a total of around 140 billion and represents a third of the total of 425 billion disbursed at the end of last April. Out of a total of 25.7 million Italian families, those who have a mortgage are around 3.5 million, out of a total of 6.8 million citizens who are also indebted with other forms of financing, such as consumer credit and personal loans.

Loans slow down

Between consumer credit and personal loans, banks disbursed 251.2 billion euros of loans to citizens, in line with the values ​​at the end of 2017, but slowing down compared to the trend of recent months, a sign of the negative impact of increase in interest rates.

The territorial division

The installment crisis mainly affects Lombardy and Lazio with unpaid installments exceeding 2 billion. Campania, Puglia and Basilicata, Sicily and Veneto exceed one billion, while Emilia Romagna, Piedmont, Valle D’Aosta and Tuscany remain just below this figure. The value of the unpaid sums is more contained in the smaller regions such as Umbria where the unpaid installments amount to 226 million, Liguria (361 million) and Calabria (418 million).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

