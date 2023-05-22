Mortgages and utility bills, why does inflation keep rising?

Driving inflation are the costs of mortgages and utilities which alone generate over 50% of the total. While the rise in the prices of packaged consumer goods weighs only 21%. This is what emerges from the three days of Linkontro 2023, the conference organized by NIQ (NielsenIQ) which was held in Santa Margherita di Pula, in the province of Cagliari. Starting from the Istat surveys and crossing them with the NIQ data, it appears that the average monthly differential per family, due to inflation, is 446 euros, therefore on average Italian families spend almost 500 euros more than the previous year. However, analyzing this figure more closely, it emerges that the difference generated by mass consumption is only 35 euros, or less than 8%. (breaking latest news)Mos The price increase has led to a greater focus on sales volumes in packaged consumer goods, focusing attention on the recent contraction of the same in the last six months. However, considering a wider period, and in particular from the year of the Expo of 2015 to 2022, “the packaged consumer goods recorded a growth in volumes of over 9 points proving to be a virtuous supply chain and still to be so”, he observed Luca De Nard, CEO of NIQ Italia.In fact, the data collected at an international level by the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), regarding an analysis relating to the contribution of the consumer price index, show how the impact generated by the sector’s inflation is decidedly less than perceived. , leaving by its nature the possibility of making choices to the consumer.This does not happen for other expenses which, in addition to having a greater impact on the pockets of Italians, do not allow for rapid swerving as with the shopping cart. The analysis carried out does not intend to minimize the inflationary phenomenon in large-scale consumption but photographs its impact in a more objective way».