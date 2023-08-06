Mortgages, Fabi: Lazio black jersey, the cheapest in Friuli

Mortgages, Fabi: Lazio black shirt, the cheapest subscribe in Friuli

According to the data processed by Fabi for Ansa, the purchase of a 350,000-euro property in the three main Italian cities of Milan, Rome and Naples, with a 25-year bank loan of 250,000 euros and a cash advance of 100,000 euros, today entails a total outlay, counting the interest paid to the bank, of over 500,000 euros, approximately 25% more than the 400,000 that would have been necessary until just over a year ago.

In detail the Laziowith an average rate of 4.42% is “black shirt” in the regional ranking of interest rates, not far from Calabria with 4.40%, while the primacy of the cheapest belongs to Friuli Venezia Giuliaal 3,65%.

The gap grows as the amount financed increases

Translated in terms of costs, it means that for a loan of 125,000 euros, at 25 years, those who want to buy a house in Lazio get to pay 697 euros per month against 643 for those who bet on Friuli Venezia Giulia. The gap grows as the loan amount increases: for a mortgage of up to 200,000 euros, in Lazio, the monthly installment rises to 1,115 euros against 1,028 in Friuli Venezia Giulia; for a loan over 250,000 euros, on the other hand, the difference is even more marked, marking 1,394 against 1,285 euros per month.

Things are no better in Abruzzo and Molise, Veneto, Sardinia, Sicily and Puglia where the average rate is over 4.20%. Emilia Romagna, Basilicata and Trentino Alto Adige resist below 4%. According to a projection of Facile.it considering the current situation and the Futures on the Euribor, the reference index for variable mortgages, with the rise in ECB rates, those who took out an average variable mortgage in January 2022 have so far suffered a disbursement of 60% more, a a percentage that could reach 61% in December, to then drop again in July 2024 to +57% compared to the initial installment. In absolute terms considering an average mortgage of 126,000 euros over 25 years, so far the extra expense has been 2,300 euros which could become 5,400 next year.