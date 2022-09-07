Home Business Mortgages: for those who have the variable rate of installments up by about 45 euros compared to today
Mortgages: for those who have the variable rate of installments up by about 45 euros compared to today

Waiting for the next meeting of the ECB tomorrow, 8 September, Italians with a variable rate mortgage are preparing for possible new price increases.

Thus a recent survey by Facile.it, according to which for an average variable mortgage, in the coming months the installment could rise by about 45 euros compared to today. If we also add up the increases recorded since the beginning of the year, those who signed a variable mortgage in January 2022 would see an overall increase of about 104 euros per month.

