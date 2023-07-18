Mortgages, how much do renegotiation and plan extension cost

“We are working with the Ministry of the Economy to find ways to expand the measures that are not just to lengthen” the maturity of the mortgages. As Antonio Patuelli, president of the Italian Banking Association, regarding the table opened with the government to seek solutions to the surge in installments caused by the increases by the ECB. The ABI said it was ready to adopt all possible solutions “within the strict rules that the European banking authority, the EBA, continues to impose on us.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

