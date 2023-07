MILANO – Italy also splits in front of the mortgage hike. This is what an analysis of the Fabithe banking union, which shows that the increase in interest rates on loans is stronger in the South than in the North.

In fact, if the average rate at national level is expected at 4.1% al Sud and in Islands the reference rises respectively to 4.18% and 4.23% while al Northeast the figure drops to 3.99%

