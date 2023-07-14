Mortgages, the variable rate is no longer convenient. Here’s how to save on installments

Dear mortgages, new sting for families who have chosen the variable rate. Here’s how to save

In Italy the dear mortgages has now become a problem increasingly important for many families. Since the spring of last year interest rates have returned to growing rapidly, generating apprehension among young people and families which have a mutual shoulders and who, for the past year, have witnessed an inexorable rise in payments at the end of the month. Recall that about a third of the mortgages disbursed so far is a variable rate and the Euribor index has always been negative in the last seven years: added to the spread decided by the bank as remuneration, it formed an interest rate close to zero.

The umpteenth rate hike recently decided by the ECB will have significant consequences on the installments payable by those who bought a house by choosing the variable rate; or for those who are on the verge of buying a house and will be offered rates that have risen dramatically compared to 2022. This is a decision that has been criticized by many, with fears of a recession and a sharp drop in the market real estate. The fact is that the imminent increase in the cost of money announced by the ECB could provide new life to the race for loan installments mortgages for the purchase of the house that could grow up to 70%. We therefore see a decline in applications for variable-rate mortgagesas noted by Mutuionline: applications for fixed-rate mortgages in the last quarter were in fact approximately 91% of the total, the highest figure in the last four years.

