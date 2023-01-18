The rise in ECB interest rates weighed down on home mortgage payments. Those who pay the most are those borrowers who have an adjustable mortgage. To help families, the government has lent a series of measures. The Budget Law has extended the fund for the suspension of mortgages on first homes and has also established the obligation for banks, in some cases, to accept the renegotiation of the mortgage by transforming it from a variable rate to a fixed rate. These are useful tools for those citizens who are experiencing a moment of economic difficulty and who are struggling to honor installment payments. What’s to know?

Suspension of mortgages

Confconsumatori recalls that the “Mortgage suspension fund for the purchase of a first home” provides for the possibility of benefiting from the suspension of payment of mortgage installments, up to a maximum period of 18 months, in the event of situations of temporary difficulty: disability, death, loss or suspension of work, reduction of working hours, decline in turnover greater than 33% on a quarterly basis for the self-employed. Mortgages for a maximum amount of 400 thousand euros are allowed, the Fund supports up to 50% of the interest that accrues during the period of suspension and the stop to the payment of installments is confirmed also for mortgages already eligible for the benefits of the Fund for which it is resumed , for at least three months, the regular amortization of the installments. To obtain the suspension it is not necessary to present the equivalent economic situation indicator (ISEE), it is sufficient to file the application with the bank that granted the loan, with the necessary documentation, available on the Consap website.

Renegotiation

The association, which makes itself available to citizens who need information or assistance or who experience difficulties in recognizing the benefits provided, points out that for those who have taken out a variable-rate mortgage, the interest rates set by the ECB have now increased, also raise the monthly payment. It is always possible to ask the bank to transform the variable rate into a fixed rate, but after the Budget Law – for some types of mortgage – the Bank is now obliged to accept the request (paragraph 322 of Law no. 197/2022). Only borrowers with an ISEE income not exceeding 35,000 euros, up-to-date with the payment of the installments, who have taken out mortgage loans with stipulation or responsibility before 01.01 can benefit from this facilitation. 2023; with an original amount not exceeding 200 thousand euros and with a variable rate for the entire duration of the contract. «The renegotiation conditions – explains the lawyer Antonio Pinto of Confconsumatori – consist in the application of the fixed nominal annual rate with a fixed ceiling. The new fixed rate is calculated by adding to the spread originally envisaged in the loan agreement, the lower of the 10-year IRS (Interest Rate Swap) and the IRS equal to the residual term of the loan. Furthermore, it will be possible to agree either the application of the new fixed rate for a period shorter than the remaining life of the loan, or an extension of the repayment plan for a maximum of 5 years provided that, at the time of renegotiation, the residual term of the loan does not already exceed 25 years old”.

It must be said that this renegotiation is not a substitute but a transformation. «A bit like in 2011, the borrower will be able to go to his bank and ask for the transformation from variable to fixed – explains Bertolino -. It will be necessary to bring the documentation certifying the ISEE while the bank will verify that the residual debt is under 200 thousand euros and that the mortgage has no unpaid or late installments» recalls Guido Bertolino, business development manager of MutuiSupermarket. After which the bank will indicate what the new rate is. He will not be able to refuse passage. Then the customer will do his calculations and decide. It seems there are no special costs. In addition, the intervention of the notary is not even necessary because it is not a subrogation but a renegotiation with your bank.

