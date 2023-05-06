Mortgages, with the race in rates rate of variables increased by 65%. Over 8000 euros more to buy a car in installments

7
MILANO – Fixed-rate mortgages almost doubled in just over a year and financing costs for the purchase of assets skyrocketed. These are just some of the consequences of the flurry of interest rate hikes brought about by the European Central Bank. With a dedicated dossier the Fabithe Autonomous Federation of Italian Bankers, tries to put together what the Frankfurt monetary tightening has actually meant in the last year and a half.
