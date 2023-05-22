Home » Mosquito net bonus, also confirmed in 2023: here’s how to request it
Business

Mosquito net bonus, also confirmed in 2023: here’s how to request it

by admin
Mosquito net bonus, also confirmed in 2023: here’s how to request it

Mosquito net bonus 2023: allows access to Irpef (IRES) deductions of 50% for the purchase of new mosquito nets with very specific characteristics

Among the incentives confirmed also for this year by the Government such as the spending bonus there is also the so-called mosquito net bonus 2023 for the purchase of mosquito nets with a view to energy efficiency. The incentive will be in the form of Irpef (Ires) deduction of 50% for expenses incurred by 31 December 2023 but only under certain conditions.

Mosquito net bonus 2023: requirements and details

To access the mosquito net bonus 2023 it is not enough to install the protection system (properties of any cadastral category are included) but the model must be certified as shielding from sunlight. The mosquito nets must then be CE certified with a Gtot value greater than 0.35. However, all owners of real estate units, bare owners and tenants can access the bonus.

Il mosquito net bonus 2023 it does not include replacements or repairs of old mosquito nets and there are also precise rules for installation:

  • fixed on windows and exposed glass doors
  • fixed outside the window, inside or integrated into the frame
  • must be adjustable

It is possible to deduct a maximum expense of 60 thousand euro which includes not only the cost of the product but also the fee of the professional who takes care of the possible practice of theNational Energy Efficiency Agency. It is possible to recover the relief in 10 years, provided that the payment is made by traceable means such as bank or postal transfer, credit or debit cards.

See also  Stellantis: the Chinese jv will close one of its two factories

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Occhetto improvises Moses: “Flood in Emilia? A message...

Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi: from the Third...

Quarterly, from Unicredit to Banco Bpm: the banks...

Changzhou Evergreen Technology Co., Ltd. was listed on...

Spalletti goodbye Naples: sabbatical year. Gasperini for De...

Quarterly, from Unicredit to Banco Bpm: the banks...

Juventus: stock falls on the Stock Exchange. Requested...

[Promote the spirit of the Mongolian horse]”Create something...

Ford announces key agreements to supply lithium-based products

Xiaomi launches two new electric scooters: Electric Scooter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy