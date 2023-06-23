Most Asian stocks fell, U.S. stock futures fell, investors were uneasy about the prospect of high interest rates|Fed_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time→【Download Address】

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index extended losses to 1.5%; South Korea’s KOSPI index fell 0.7%; Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1% to 7123 points. The Hang Seng Technology Index of Hong Kong stocks extended its decline to 2%, and the Hang Seng Index is now down 1.6%. U.S. stock futures were lower, with Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.3% and S&P 500 futures down 0.3%. The Bank of England unexpectedly raised interest rates by 50 basis points yesterday, and Goldman Sachs predicts that the bank will still take action in August. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed may need to raise interest rates one or two more times this year.

Editor in charge: Wang Yongsheng

